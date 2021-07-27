Tokyo Updates: Bourne and Gibb Undefeated, Ledecky Looks to Break Records

As the sun rises for Day 5 in Tokyo, Team USA will look to add to its medal count, Katie Ledecky could break more swimming records, and baseball will take the Olympic stage once again.

Tune in to primetime coverage and scroll down for the latest news from the Tokyo Olympics:

Gibb, Bourne Remain Undefeated in Pool Play

Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne are now 2-0 in pool play after beating Switzerland's Mirco Gerson and Adrian Heidrich in straight sets. Team USA won the first set 21-19 and the second 23-21.

This was just the second match that Gibb and Bourne have played together after Gibb's original partner, Taylor Crabb, tested positive for COVID-19 before competition began.

Gibb and Bourne started the tournament with a two-set win over Italy’s Enrico Rossi and Adrian Ignacio Carambula Raurich. They will face Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan at 9 a.m. ET on July 30.

Katie Ledecky Could Break More Records

After earning silver in the women’s 400m freestyle, Katie Ledecky will have the chance to come away with two more Olympic medals.

On Tuesday, she will be racing in the women’s 200m freestyle and women’s 1500m freestyle with just a little over an hour in between races. She had the top times in qualifying for both events, even setting an Olympic record in the inaugural 1500m heats.

Ledecky will aim to be the first women's 1500m freestyle champion, and has the potential to break Jenny Thompson (8) and Larisa Latynina's (9) gold medal records.

Team USA's Medal Count Stands at 25

Heading into Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States has 25 total medals -- nine gold medals, eight silver and eight bronze medals.

Team USA has the chance to add to its medal count pretty quickly in the fifth day of the 2020 Games. Team USA will have multiple chances to stand atop the Olympic podium with several swimming finals beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Baseball to Return to Olympics for First Time Since 2008

After becoming a mainstay at the Games for a few years, baseball was voted out by the IOC following the 2008 Beijing Olympics. But on Tuesday night, America's pastime will finally make its return to the Games in 2021.

Six countries, including the United States, will compete over a 12-day period in the baseball competition. The first game of the tournament is set to begin at 11 p.m. ET between the Dominican Republic and host country Japan.

Team USA will play its first game against Israel on Friday at 6 a.m. ET.