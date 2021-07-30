Hailey Hernandez Advances to Next Round of Springboard Diving

By Beau Dure

Hailey Hernandez dives

FULL RESULTS

Hailey Hernandez overcame a shaky first dive on Friday to move on with ease to the semifinal of the women's springboard diving event.

The U.S. diver was 17th after her first dive but posted the fourth-best score on her second to vault up to seventh overall. She moved up one spot to sixth by the end of the program. The top 18 advance to the semifinal.

Krysta Palmer also advanced, placing 15th. Chinese and Canadian divers took the top four spots.

The semifinal is Saturday, with the final set for Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.
Copyright NBC Olympics – Tokyo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us