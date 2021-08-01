Family, Fans Cheer on North Texas Sprinter Ronnie Baker in Bid for Gold in 100m

Fort Worth sprinter Ronnie Baker fell shy in his quest for Olympic gold and the title of world’s fastest man, but friends and family say he’s still a champion in their eyes.

Baker’s mother-in-law, Becky Harrison, filled her Fort Worth home with red, white and blue decorations for an Olympic breakfast watch party Sunday, and hometown fans and friends gathered to cheer on Baker.

As Baker took his place at the blocks for the 100m final, all eyes at the watch party were glued to the screen to watch the former TCU standout compete.

“I know how hard he’s worked. I know how great of a person he is, and I am overwhelmed with excitement and joy, and just gratitude that he gets this opportunity,” Harrison said.

Kevin Harrison, Baker’s father-in-law and a pastor, led the group in prayer before the final.

In the end, Baker finished fifth in the 100m final with a time of 9.95 seconds.

“He is such a great representative for North Texas, for D-FW, for this nation, and I couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” Becky Harrison said.

Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs was crowned fastest man in the world with a time of 9.80 in the 100m race.

Texas A&M University's Fred Kerley finished with a time of 9.84 seconds to take home the silver, and Andre de Grasse crossed the line in 9.89 seconds to secure bronze.

Baker’s Olympic run isn’t over yet. He’s scheduled to compete in the men’s 4 x 100 meter relay.

Heats will be held Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. and 9:39 p.m. CDT. The final is scheduled for Friday at 8:50 a.m. CDT.