Titans, Vikings Suspend Team Activities After Several Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending team activities after several players and personnel members on the Titans team tested positive for COVID-19 following Sunday's game.

According to NFL.com, the Titans reported three new positive tests for players and five positive tests among team personnel. The Vikings haven't reported a positive test, but they hosted the Titans Sunday and will take precautionary measures.

"Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments," the league said in a statement. "All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."

The Titans are expected to release more information Wednesday. Tuesday is typically a day off for NFL players.

Statement from the #Titans on the eight new positive COVID-19 cases: — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020

Last week the NFL reported no positive COVID-19 tests among players, though two players did test positive the week before.

The Titans are slated to host the Steelers at home on Sunday; the Vikings are scheduled to head to Houston. As of this writing, no decision has been announced about the status of those games.

At the collegiate level, Notre Dame said on Monday they put 39 players in isolation or quarantine after 18 players tested positive for COVID-19.