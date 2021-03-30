Thousands of Rangers Fans Get First Look at New Ballpark Ahead of Opening Day

The Texas Rangers played their final home exhibition game Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, offering thousands of fans their first chance to see Globe Life Field.

“Now that you are able to be here you, you enjoy the game more,” fan Doug Hoover said.

Due to its nature as an exhibition game, there were numerous open seats that allowed for easy social distancing. Additionally, concessions across the ballpark are now contactless.

“I really think they are going as far as they can to make things as easy as possible and I hope that someday we can go back to the regular way, even though we might not have to, I think that contactless works,” fan David Donly said.

The ballpark, which hosted the World Series last year with limited fan attendance, has been largely unvisited by Rangers fans since its opening in 2020 amid the pandemic.

“Creating memories, positive memories, is the only thing that will last forever so if I’m able to create memories for these kids that’s why I’m here,” said Justin Wright, who brought members of his little league team to the game.

The Rangers play their first regular season home game on April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays and are expected to have a sellout crowd.

The team opens Thursday against the Royals in Kansas City.