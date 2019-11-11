Texas Tech QB Bowman Cleared to Play and Intends to Redshirt

Bowman was injured in a game against Arizona Sept. 14

By Associated Press

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman has been cleared to play after missing six games with a shoulder injury but the plan now is to redshirt the second-year player.

Bowman, who got hurt in the third game Sept. 14 at Arizona, could still play in one more game this season for Texas Tech (4-5) and maintain his status as a sophomore player going into next year. Red Raiders coach Matt Wells said Monday he respects and agrees with the decision by Bowman and his parents to not play again this year.

He was the Big 12's leading passer with 1,020 yards passing (340 per game) and led the nation with 33.7 completions per game when he got hurt.

As a true freshman last season, Bowman became Texas Tech's starter in the second game. He threw 2,638 yards with 17 touchdowns in eight games, missing four games over two different stints because of a collapsed lung.

