Texas Tech Hires Ex-Player Krista Gerlich As Women's Basketball Head Coach

Former UT-Arlington head coach Krista Gerlich is headed back to Lubbock.

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced the hiring of Gerlich, a former Red Raider player, as the women's basketball head coach on Tuesday.

"I can't put into words how excited I am to be entrusted with rebuilding the Lady Raider basketball program, which is near and dear to my heart," Gerlich said in a statement. "I can't wait to get to work on taking this program back to where it's supposed to be, where it has been and where everyone in the Texas Tech community expects it to be."

Gerlich will take the head coaching role previously filled by Marlene Stollings, who was fired on Aug. 6 after a USA Today story detailing allegations of abuse towards players.

Before taking the job at Texas Tech, Gerlich spent the last seven seasons coaching the women's team at UT-Arlington, where she won 121 wins en route to becoming the winningest coach in UTA history.

The former Lady Raider played a crucial role in Texas Tech's 1993 title. After graduating, she spent three years in an assistant coaching role for her alma mater before taking a head coaching job at West Texas A&M.

She led the West Texas A&M team to a 163-53 overall record, including 5 NCAA Tournament appearances.

"I am excited to announce Krista Gerlich as our next Lady Raider basketball coach," Hocutt said in a statement. "Coach Gerlich has been outstanding as a head coach at both UT-Arlington and West Texas A&M, and her track record as a student-athlete at Texas Tech speaks for itself. I believe that she is the right person to lead our women's basketball team and I am excited to see what she and the Lady Raiders accomplish in the seasons ahead."