Texas Tech Again Taps SEC for Grad Transfer in LSU's Monroe

Texas Tech has added another graduate transfer from an SEC power by signing former LSU safety Eric Monroe

By Associated Press

Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LSU Tigers safety Eric Monroe (11) during the game between the LSU Tigers and Utah State Aggies at LSU Tiger Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Texas Tech added another graduate transfer from an SEC power Monday by signing former LSU safety Eric Monroe.

Monroe joined the Red Raiders about a week after running back Chadarius Townsend came over from Alabama.

Monroe played in LSU's 42-25 victory over Clemson for the national championship last season and recorded a tackle in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the semifinals.

A highly rated high school recruit out of the Houston area, Monroe had 21 tackles over three seasons for the Tigers, most of them as a redshirt freshman in 2017. His sophomore season was derailed by injuries.

Monroe has one year of eligibility remaining, while Townsend has two. They are set to join three other grad transfers in Michigan State linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, offensive lineman Josh Burger of Wofford and Duke linebacker Jacob Morgenstern.

