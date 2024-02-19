Texas Rangers full squad reports for Spring Training Monday

Monday is a big day for your Texas Rangers – the full squad will report to Surprise, Arizona for the start of Spring Training.

When this team last took the field, it was Game 5 of the World Series, when the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks to claim the first World Series championship of this franchise’s 63-year history.

Days later, a massive crowd – estimated to be between 500,000 and 700,000 – flocked to the streets surrounding Globe Life Field in Arlington to celebrate the team with a World Series victory parade and party.

Talk of a championship repeat follows every major sports champion as it begins its next season, and no one knows that better than Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy, who has all-but claimed his spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame with four World Series championships to his name.

“You always like to be in this situation, believe me,” Bochy said. “It is tough to win a World Series, just like winning a Super Bowl. It is even tougher to do it back-to-back. You get that, but you just saw it happen [with the Kansas City Chiefs.]”

The Rangers’ first Spring Training game will be this Friday.

Opening Day for the 2024 season will be on March 28.