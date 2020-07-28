Texas Rangers Donate Artifacts From Globe Life Field Opener to Hall of Fame

The Texas Rangers announced that the club has donated several artifacts from the first regular season game in Globe Life Field history to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

The Hall of Fame will receive several artifacts from the Rangers game with the Colorado Rockies on Friday, including the baseball used to throw the first pitch in the game from Lance Lynn to David Dahl in the top of the first inning.

The jersey worn by Lynn as he pitched 6.0 shutout innings to record a 1-0 victory and a base used in the game will also go to the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame also requested tickets from the original Globe Life Field opener scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.

The items will be displayed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in the coming weeks.

The Rangers previously donated several items to the Hall of Fame last fall from the final game played at Globe Life Park in Arlington in September of 2019.