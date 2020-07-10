Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers Announce Opportunity for At-Home Fans To Be Represented at Home Games in 2020

All proceeds from the program will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation

By Avery Dalal

The Texas Rangers announced Friday fans will have the opportunity to be represented at games in a 2D format.
Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers announced Friday fans will have the opportunity to be represented at games in a 2D format.

The program, called "DoppelRanger," allows fans to have their likenesses located in the lower seating bowl areas behind home plate and the dugouts for at least the Rangers July games at Globe Life Field.

The 2D cardboard images will be created from photographs submitted by fans and may be ordered online beginning Friday for $50 each. The team said all proceeds will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 10 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas Zoo 4 hours ago

Dallas Zoo Shows Off New Baby Penguins

The team said that if fans are allowed to attend games later in the season, the "DoppelRangers" would be moved to other areas in the stadium.

Fans will be able to take their DoppelRangers home at the end of the season.

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersMLBglobe life field
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us