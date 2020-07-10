Texas Rangers Announce Opportunity for At-Home Fans To Be Represented at Home Games in 2020

The Texas Rangers announced Friday fans will have the opportunity to be represented at games in a 2D format.

The program, called "DoppelRanger," allows fans to have their likenesses located in the lower seating bowl areas behind home plate and the dugouts for at least the Rangers July games at Globe Life Field.

The 2D cardboard images will be created from photographs submitted by fans and may be ordered online beginning Friday for $50 each. The team said all proceeds will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

The team said that if fans are allowed to attend games later in the season, the "DoppelRangers" would be moved to other areas in the stadium.

Fans will be able to take their DoppelRangers home at the end of the season.