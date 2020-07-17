Texas Motor Speedway to Host NASCAR This Weekend

NASCAR returns to North Texas this weekend with a series of races at Texas Motor Speedway, culminating with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday.

Sunday’s race is being billed as the first major sporting event open to fans in Texas since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was originally scheduled for late March, but was forced to be rescheduled when Texas Governor Greg Abbott ushered in a statewide shutdown of business and entertainment venues.

Fans who attend this weekend’s races, which begin Friday night, will be greeted by no fewer than 2,000 signs to promote social distancing at ticket gates, concession stands, restrooms, and more, according to a news release from the media relations department at Texas Motor Speedway.

In addition to the signage, staff at Texas Motor Speedway plan a thorough, “deep cleaning” over the weekend to help ensure the safety of all attendees.

As a condition of attending the races, all ticket holders this weekend will be required to sign the following waiver that acknowledges their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and clears the track of any liability:

By purchasing tickets to and/or attending this event at Texas Motor Speedway you acknowledge the risks above. You also acknowledge notice of and agree to follow all facility rules, posted instructions, and protocols. You also agree to notify all guests for whom you are purchasing tickets of the instructions and protocols disclosed here, those that may be made publicly available for the event, and those that may be conveyed prior to your party’s arrival. You acknowledge and agree that you are voluntarily assuming all risks of exposure to COVID-19 and agree to release, waive and discharge the facility, its parent entities, and all related and affiliated individuals and entities, and all individuals and entities involved in the event at Texas Motor Speedway which you are attending, from all claims directly or indirectly arising from your visit to Texas Motor Speedway.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja issued a statement Thursday, ahead of the NASCAR event, in response to a request for a message to those considering attending this weekend.

"To flatten the curve again in Tarrant County, we must have a community effort. We are all in this together and we will make it through this pandemic together,” Taneja said. “We implore you to follow the guidelines, wear your mask, stay home as much as possible and maintain a six-foot distance from others. We at Public Health recognize that this is not the news people like to hear, but cases and deaths are continuing to increase. It’s critical that everyone understands the urgency of our situation."