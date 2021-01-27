Texas Motor Speedway Announces Full Schedule of Dirt Track Races This Season

After serving as a polling site, holiday light show and graduation stage, Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth is gearing up for an unprecedented 18-date dirt track schedule.

The 2021 season will consist of 18 races including the first NASCAR All-Star Weekend event of the season in June, along with a Super Late Model crown jewel extravaganza in September that includes a $50,000 prize for the winner of the Texas Dirt Nationals.

"The Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track is an incredible opportunity," said X.CELERATED CEO Barry Braun. "Dirt track racers, teams, and fans love this facility and yearn to race at this mecca."

Other races this season include the Texas Monday Series which will showcase the best of North Texas throughout the summer and highlighted with a once-a-month invitational.

The hum of engines will begin on Thursday, Feb. 18, with the season’s opener: “The Revival.”

Season tickets are now available on the Texas Motor Speedway’s website and at RaceXR.com.