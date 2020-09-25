Texas High School Football Scores: Sept. 24-26

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 24-26.
Thursday's Scores
A&M Consolidated 63, Waco University 13
Afton Patton Springs 61, Lubbock Christ The King 12
Beaumont Legacy Christian 44, Acadiana Christian, La. 28
Beaumont West Brook 48, Beaumont United 7
Burleson Centennial 38, Burleson 34
CC London 22, CC Carroll 16
CC Moody 46, Beeville Jones 43
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 62, Buda Hays 35
Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Kirbyville 14
Cypress Bridgeland 49, Klein Cain 42
Cypress Park 55, Cypress Ridge 40
Denison 41, Sherman 23
Euless Trinity 35, Arlington Lamar 28
Follett 52, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 8
Fort Bend Chargers 68, Houston Texas Christian 32
Fredericksburg 25, Boerne 24
Frisco 17, Frisco Independence 14
Frisco Heritage 61, FW Hill School 45
Frisco Heritage 61, Prosper Rock Hill 45
Grand Oaks 64, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Houston Memorial 20, Katy Seven Lakes 15
Ingram Moore 19, Manor New Tech 0
Jayton 78, Petersburg 47
Katy Taylor 37, Cypress Springs 0
Keller Central 10, Arlington Houston 7
Killeen Shoemaker 61, San Angelo Central 35
Klein Collins 27, Humble Atascocita 16
Leander Rouse 49, Pflugerville Weiss 27
Lewisville Flower Mound 10, McKinney Boyd 7
Lubbock 48, Big Spring 12
Lubbock Home School Titans 34, Newcastle 30
Mansfield Timberview 28, Mansfield Lake Ridge 14
McCamey 41, SA Cole 7
North Forney 34, Frisco Lone Star 31
North Mesquite 20, FW Trimble Tech 6
Odessa Permian 47, Abilene Cooper 35
Pflugerville Hendrickson 38, Austin Akins 28
Richardson Lake Highlands 49, Mesquite Poteet 20
Richmond George Ranch 31, Crosby 24
Round Rock Westwood 37, FW Southwest 8
Springtown 24, Midlothian Heritage 17
Stephenville 46, Dumas 33
Sterling City 50, Happy 42
Texarkana Texas 41, Tyler 21
Tomball Memorial 55, Houston Langham Creek 7
Universal City Randolph 48, SA Christian 0
Friday's Scores
Abbott 52, Iredell 6
Abilene Wylie 28, Brownwood 7
Ackerly Sands 72, Lorenzo 27
Addison Trinity 18, Pittsburg 4
Allen 28, Plano East 13
Amarillo River Road 47, Sanford-Fritch 0
Amarillo Tascosa 26, Abilene 20
Anderson-Shiro 13, Warren 12
Andrews 45, Lubbock Estacado 44
Anton 68, Whiteface 0
Arlington 37, Mansfield 7
Arp 40, Quitman 14
Austin Regents 42, Austin St. Michael 8
Austin Veritas 56, Austin TSD 25
Austin Westlake 53, Schertz Clemens 7
Azle Christian School 46, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 0
Bangs 39, Hawley 15
Baytown Christian 62, Chester 13
Bells 42, Leonard 14
Bellville def. West Columbia Charter, forfeit
Blackwell 56, Brookesmith 8
Blanco 63, Johnson City 7
Blanket 45, Gholson 0
Borden County 46, Water Valley 0
Bosqueville 31, Rio Vista 21
Brock 79, Bowie 0
Bryan 31, Waller 20
Bryan Brazos Christian 51, Austin St. Dominic Savio 15
Bryan Rudder 49, Bastrop 7
Buna 22, Woodville 14
Burnet 42, Robinson 21
CC Calallen 35, Gregory-Portland 7
CC Flour Bluff 24, Rockport-Fulton 0
CC Tuloso-Midway 21, CC Ray 7
Canyon 48, Midland Greenwood 0
Canyon Randall 47, Amarillo Palo Duro 6
Carrizo Springs 19, Robstown 0
Cedar Park 21, Austin Vandegrift 7
Cedar Park Summit 70, Austin Hill Country 14
Chapel Hill 37, Athens 25
Charlotte 28, Sabinal 24
Chilton 6, Kerens 0
China Spring 41, Mexia 9
Christoval 49, Goldthwaite 19
Claude 74, Darrouzett 0
Clear Brook 27, Texas City 20
Clifton 36, Riesel 19
Clute Brazoswood 13, Santa Fe 10
Coleman 47, Colorado City 13
College Station 55, Hutto 14
Colleyville Covenant 53, Muenster Sacred Heart 8
Colmesneil 14, Overton 12
Columbus 38, Smithville 7
Comanche 14, Cisco 7
Comfort 63, Bandera 6
Coolidge 60, Waco Parkview Christian 24
Coppell 36, Mesquite 21
Crane 31, Denver City 21
Cross Plains 41, Miles 12
Cypress Fairbanks 13, Cypress Ranch 10
Dalhart 46, Borger 8
Dallas Lutheran 47, Garland Christian 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 43, Dallas Bishop Lynch 7
De Leon 20, Seymour 19
Denton Guyer 49, Lewisville Hebron 26
Denton Ryan 47, Arlington Martin 24
Devine 49, Luling 0
Dripping Springs 14, Kerrville Tivy 0
Duncanville 60, FW Nolan 0
Early 36, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Edna 15, Goliad 8
Electra 26, Era 20
Ennis 52, Red Oak 21
Evadale 33, Frost 8
Falls City 55, Pettus 0
Flower Mound Coram Deo 36, Arlington Grace Prep 0
Fort Davis 62, Sanderson 16
Fort Worth THESA 77, Bluff Dale 32
Franklin 49, Lexington 14
Frankston def. Big Sandy, forfeit
Friona 56, Dimmitt 0
Frisco Lebanon Trail 39, Richardson Berkner 14
Galena Park North Shore 38, Alvin Shadow Creek 21
Ganado 65, East Bernard 7
Garden City 52, Van Horn 32
Georgetown 36, Belton 27
Geronimo Navarro 21, Giddings 17
Glen Rose 51, Decatur 27
Godley 47, FW South Hills 0
Gorman 62, Gustine 14
Grandview 56, Maypearl 13
Grapeland 49, Burkeville 8
Groom 58, McLean 6
Gruver 26, Shamrock 16
Gunter 31, Whitewright 14
Hamilton 70, Itasca 14
Hawkins 17, Linden-Kildare 0
Hereford 42, Plainview 36
Hermleigh 54, Wilson 0
Holliday 35, Breckenridge 12
Houston Clear Lake 59, Pasadena 0
Houston Kinkaid 42, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 26
Houston Lutheran South 23, Katy Pope John 7
Houston Northland Christian 47, Frassati Catholic 0
Houston Stratford 31, Alvin 6
Humble 49, Channelview 27
Iowa Park 57, Wichita Falls 33
Ira 70, Roscoe Highland 52
Jasper 30, Vidor 19
Jonesboro 59, Milford 14
Joshua Johnson County 66, Stephenville FAITH 20
Jourdanton 42, Marion 13
Justin Northwest 21, Frisco Memorial 20
Katy Mayde Creek 24, Conroe 14
Katy Morton Ranch 24, Cypress Lakes 14
Keller Timber Creek 47, FW Chisholm Trail 3
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 62, Round Rock Christian 14
Kilgore 49, Palestine 28
Killeen 42, Georgetown East View 23
Klein Forest 28, Baytown Goose Creek 13
La Porte 17, Deer Park 6
La Pryor 32, Bruni 28
Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 52, Trinidad 0
Lake Dallas 20, Denton 3
Lake Jackson Brazosport 49, Katy Faith West 0
Lamesa Klondike 50, Imperial Buena Vista 0
Leakey 58, Fredericksburg Heritage 51
Leander Glenn 31, Leander 27
Lewisville Marcus 48, Dallas Jesuit 31
Lindale 62, Mabank 21
Little Elm 37, Hurst Bell 0
Livingston 21, Madisonville 16
Llano 34, Ballinger 0
Lometa 76, Rochelle 26
Longview Pine Tree 55, Princeton 30
Loraine 70, Lueders-Avoca 20
Lubbock Christian 50, FW Temple Christian 14
Lubbock Cooper 18, Amarillo Caprock 0
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 58, Wichita Falls Notre Dame 6
Lubbock Roosevelt 58, Floydada 5
Lumberton 32, Freeport Brazosport 28
Magnolia West 49, Brenham 28
Mansfield Legacy 31, Byron Nelson 17
Marble Falls Faith 74, SA Castle Hills 8
Marshall 34, New Caney 26
Mason 34, Junction 7
McKinney 36, Plano 35
Melissa def. Paris, forfeit
Miami 50, Silverton 0
Midland Christian 41, Wall 6
Midland Lee 54, Amarillo 40
Midlothian 49, FW Brewer 17
Millsap 52, Santo 0
Morgan 53, Eden 20
N. Richland Hills Richland 36, Haltom 3
Natalia 31, George West 28
New Braunfels Canyon 28, Castroville Medina Valley 7
New Caney Porter 22, Montgomery 21
New Home 46, Roscoe 12
Newton 72, Kountze 7
Nixon-Smiley 22, Skidmore-Tynan 21
Northwest Eaton 48, Saginaw Boswell 3
O'Donnell 62, Spur 36
Odem 33, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0
Olney 57, Ranger 6
Palacios 69, Aransas Pass 7
Panhandle 62, Stratford 22
Pasadena Dobie 39, Jersey Village 28
Pasadena Memorial 50, Baytown Sterling 17
Pearland 21, The Woodlands 3
Pearland Dawson 55, Clear Falls 0
Pineland West Sabine 29, Cushing 14
Plano West 28, Wylie 0
Port Lavaca Calhoun 63, Houston Second Baptist 30
Post 46, Slaton 7
Poteet 26, Lytle 14
Poth 54, Stockdale 0
Prosper 27, Plano Prestonwood 17
Refugio 41, Taft 0
Rockwall 59, Denton Braswell 40
Rockwall-Heath 72, Lewisville 52
Ropesville Ropes 22, Tahoka 0
Rosenberg Terry 48, Houston Northbrook 0
Rule 52, Woodson 6
Rusk 49, Brownsboro 7
Sabinal 50, Brackett 0
Saint Jo 58, Forestburg 0
Santa Anna 60, Olfen 0
Shepherd 48, Hempstead 39
Shiner 49, Flatonia 0
Shiner St. Paul 21, Tomball Rosehill 17
Sidney 46, Three Way 0
Sierra Blanca 37, Marfa 14
Silsbee 14, Orangefield 6
Sinton 20, La Vernia 14
Snook 42, Iola 14
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 26, Liberty 21
Spearman 43, Childress 36, OT
Stafford 45, Wharton 14
Sudan 33, Crosbyton 0
Sundown 24, Farwell 6
Sweetwater 54, Clyde 10
Terrell 44, Carrollton Ranchview 0
The Woodlands College Park 20, Katy Cinco Ranch 13
Thrall 25, Rosebud-Lott 6
Timpson 55, Simms Bowie 6
Vanderbilt Industrial 48, Orange Grove 28
Vega 63, Bovina 13
Veribest 50, Valera Panther Creek 0
Victoria St. Joseph 21, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16
WF Rider 42, Midland 13
Waco Vanguard 30, Concordia 6
Waxahachie 34, Copperas Cove 7
Wellington 8, Jacksboro 6
West Orange-Stark 37, Hamshire-Fannett 7
Westbrook 72, Strawn 22
Wheeler 19, Sunray 9
White Deer 64, Springlake-Earth 63
Whitehouse 31, Forney 15
Whitesboro 22, Ponder 6
Wimberley 43, Somerset 0
Winters 41, Hico 0
Wylie Prep 53, Arlington St. Paul 8
Yorktown 63, Woodsboro 12
Zephyr 51, Paint Rock 6
Saturday's Scores
Article will be updated, check back and refresh this page for the latest scores.