Texas High School Football Scores: Aug. 26-28

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 26-28.
Thursday's Scores
Alief Taylor 31, Aldine Davis 0
Aubrey 55, Burkburnett 7
Austin LBJ 28, Manor 7
Austin McCallum 14, Austin Anderson 13
Boerne Geneva 18, SA Holy Cross 15
Brownsville Porter 30, Rio Grande City La Grulla 2
Bryan Allen Academy 50, Bryan Christian Homeschool 34
Buda Johnson 69, Austin Crockett 6
Burleson 42, Abilene Wylie 3
Carthage 27, Crosby 24
Charlotte 34, Pettus 0
College Station 59, Hutto 11
Dallas Hillcrest 58, FW Polytechnic 6
Dallas Sunset 26, FW Carter-Riverside 20
Denton Guyer 46, Lewisville Hebron 17
EP Andress 42, EP Chapin 13
EP Bel Air 21, EP Socorro 6
EP Irvin 49, EP Hanks 27
Edinburg Economedes 17, PSJA Southwest 7
Edinburg North 40, PSJA Memorial 14
Euless Trinity 45, Arlington Lamar 27
FW Chisholm Trail 34, Wichita Falls 23
Fort Bend Clements 21, Rosenberg Terry 6
Fort Bend Marshall 68, Aldine Eisenhower 34
Fredericksburg 56, SA Houston 6
Frisco Liberty 50, Frisco Reedy 49
Frisco Lone Star 59, SA Cornerstone 14
Garland Lakeview Centennial 34, Arlington Houston 10
Gilmer 42, Gladewater 14
Grand Oaks 61, Aldine 0
Grayson Christian 48, Savoy 0
Hedley 45, Chillicothe 0
Hereford 13, Amarillo Caprock 7
Houston King 53, Cypress Falls 0
Houston Stratford 34, Alvin 6
Humble Atascocita 48, Klein Collins 7
Irving MacArthur 50, Dallas Adamson 3
Jayton 46, Knox City 30
Keller Fossil Ridge 42, Azle 41
Kingsville King 28, Robstown 7
Klein Forest 28, Baytown Goose Creek 12
Klein Oak 41, Spring Dekaney 6
Lamesa Klondike 55, Sanderson 6
Lazbuddie 19, Hart 12
Leander Rouse 44, Burnet 7
Lubbock Monterey 32, Odessa 27
Matador Motley County 46, Westbrook 30
Maud 40, Hawkins 19
McLean 36, Amarillo San Jacinto 30
Mission 13, Mission Memorial 12
New London West Rusk 38, East Chambers 14
North Mesquite 35, Richardson 0
Paducah 61, Miami 14
Pasadena Rayburn 41, Wisdom 0
Prosper 34, South Grand Prairie 19
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Mesquite Poteet 13
Rio Hondo 65, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
Rockwall-Heath 56, Keller Timber Creek 49
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 45, Killeen 14
Round Rock Stony Point 69, Copperas Cove 27
Royse City 44, Frisco Centennial 30
SA Burbank 17, Pearsall 7
SA Madison 14, Schertz Clemens 5
SA Northside Brandeis 33, SA Northside O'Connor 7
SA Northside Clark 28, San Antonio Harlan 14
SA Southside 62, Brownsville Lopez 14
SA Veterans Memorial 55, Del Rio 20
Santa Gertrudis Academy 46, West 0
Seagoville 48, Carrollton Turner 0
Shamrock 42, Crosbyton 13
Sharyland Pioneer 14, PSJA 12
Southlake Carroll 45, Dallas Highland Park 21
Taft 45, Woodsboro 7
Texas City 35, Clear Brook 32
The Woodlands 48, Houston Langham Creek 42
Turkey Valley 33, Ira 32
Tyler Heat 60, Apple Springs 20
Wildorado 58, Darrouzett 0
Woodson 56, Abilene Texas Leadership 6
Wylie East 19, Mount Pleasant 14
Zapata 27, Laredo Cigarroa 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cypress Ranch vs. Cypress Fairbanks, ccd.
Houston Scarborough vs. KIPP Sunnyside, ccd.
Houston Westside vs. Fort Bend Willowridge, ccd.
Penelope vs. Morgan, ccd.
Friday's Scores
Scores will be updated after games are played Friday.
Saturday's Scores
Scores will be updated after games are played Saturday.
