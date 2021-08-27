Texas High School Football Scores: Aug. 26-28

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 26-28.

Thursday's Scores

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Alief Taylor 31, Aldine Davis 0

Aubrey 55, Burkburnett 7

Austin LBJ 28, Manor 7

Austin McCallum 14, Austin Anderson 13

Boerne Geneva 18, SA Holy Cross 15

Brownsville Porter 30, Rio Grande City La Grulla 2

Bryan Allen Academy 50, Bryan Christian Homeschool 34

Buda Johnson 69, Austin Crockett 6

Burleson 42, Abilene Wylie 3

Carthage 27, Crosby 24

Charlotte 34, Pettus 0

College Station 59, Hutto 11

Dallas Hillcrest 58, FW Polytechnic 6

Dallas Sunset 26, FW Carter-Riverside 20

Denton Guyer 46, Lewisville Hebron 17

EP Andress 42, EP Chapin 13

EP Bel Air 21, EP Socorro 6

EP Irvin 49, EP Hanks 27

Edinburg Economedes 17, PSJA Southwest 7

Edinburg North 40, PSJA Memorial 14

Euless Trinity 45, Arlington Lamar 27

FW Chisholm Trail 34, Wichita Falls 23

Fort Bend Clements 21, Rosenberg Terry 6

Fort Bend Marshall 68, Aldine Eisenhower 34

Fredericksburg 56, SA Houston 6

Frisco Liberty 50, Frisco Reedy 49

Frisco Lone Star 59, SA Cornerstone 14

Garland Lakeview Centennial 34, Arlington Houston 10

Gilmer 42, Gladewater 14

Grand Oaks 61, Aldine 0

Grayson Christian 48, Savoy 0

Hedley 45, Chillicothe 0

Hereford 13, Amarillo Caprock 7

Houston King 53, Cypress Falls 0

Houston Stratford 34, Alvin 6

Humble Atascocita 48, Klein Collins 7

Irving MacArthur 50, Dallas Adamson 3

Jayton 46, Knox City 30

Keller Fossil Ridge 42, Azle 41

Kingsville King 28, Robstown 7

Klein Forest 28, Baytown Goose Creek 12

Klein Oak 41, Spring Dekaney 6

Lamesa Klondike 55, Sanderson 6

Lazbuddie 19, Hart 12

Leander Rouse 44, Burnet 7

Lubbock Monterey 32, Odessa 27

Matador Motley County 46, Westbrook 30

Maud 40, Hawkins 19

McLean 36, Amarillo San Jacinto 30

Mission 13, Mission Memorial 12

New London West Rusk 38, East Chambers 14

North Mesquite 35, Richardson 0

Paducah 61, Miami 14

Pasadena Rayburn 41, Wisdom 0

Prosper 34, South Grand Prairie 19

Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Mesquite Poteet 13

Rio Hondo 65, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

Rockwall-Heath 56, Keller Timber Creek 49

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 45, Killeen 14

Round Rock Stony Point 69, Copperas Cove 27

Royse City 44, Frisco Centennial 30

SA Burbank 17, Pearsall 7

SA Madison 14, Schertz Clemens 5

SA Northside Brandeis 33, SA Northside O'Connor 7

SA Northside Clark 28, San Antonio Harlan 14

SA Southside 62, Brownsville Lopez 14

SA Veterans Memorial 55, Del Rio 20

Santa Gertrudis Academy 46, West 0

Seagoville 48, Carrollton Turner 0

Shamrock 42, Crosbyton 13

Sharyland Pioneer 14, PSJA 12

Southlake Carroll 45, Dallas Highland Park 21

Taft 45, Woodsboro 7

Texas City 35, Clear Brook 32

The Woodlands 48, Houston Langham Creek 42

Turkey Valley 33, Ira 32

Tyler Heat 60, Apple Springs 20

Wildorado 58, Darrouzett 0

Woodson 56, Abilene Texas Leadership 6

Wylie East 19, Mount Pleasant 14

Zapata 27, Laredo Cigarroa 26



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cypress Ranch vs. Cypress Fairbanks, ccd.

Houston Scarborough vs. KIPP Sunnyside, ccd.

Houston Westside vs. Fort Bend Willowridge, ccd.

Penelope vs. Morgan, ccd.

Friday's Scores

Scores will be updated after games are played Friday.

Saturday's Scores

Scores will be updated after games are played Saturday.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.