college basketball

Texas A&M’s Carter Declares for WNBA Draft

The WNBA announced Thursday that it's draft will be virtual this year on April 17.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Chennedy Carter (3) dribbles the ball in game action during the Women's NCAA Division I Championship - Third Round game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas A&M Aggies on March 30, 2019 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M Aggies guard Chennedy Carter (3) dribbles the ball in game action during the Women’s NCAA Division I Championship – Third Round game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas A&M Aggies on March 30, 2019 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter says she will forego her final year of eligibility and declare for the WNBA draft.

Carter averaged 21.3 points this past season for the Aggies and scored 1,983 points in her three years at the school. The second-team All-American had a 37-point effort against Tennessee this season -- the most points scored by a Texas A&M player in an SEC game in program history.

"After much consideration, thought and conversation I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2020 WNBA Draft. It saddens me that I was not able to chase a national championship with my teammates this year due to circumstances beyond our control," Carter said in a statement released by the school. "Although a difficult decision, I am looking forward to pursuing my childhood dream of playing in the WNBA."

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

coronavirus 15 hours ago

MLB Uniform Maker Switches to Making Medical Masks, Gowns

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Tokyo Olympics: Signs Suggest Summer Dates for 2021 Olympics

The WNBA announced Thursday that it's draft will be virtual this year on April 17.

Carter is the third high-profile college player to declare for the draft, joining Oregon's Satou Sabally and UConn's Megan Walker. Arizona guard Aari McDonald said on Sunday she was going back to school.

Players have until April 7 to declare for the draft.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college basketballWNBA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us