Cowboys Follow Up Fake Punt With Bizarre Delay of Game

Bryan Anger is having a busy day.

The Dallas Cowboys punter launched a football into the AT&T Stadium video board in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, he used his arm.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Anger executed a fake punt by finding C.J. Goodwin near the right sideline, giving the Cowboys a crucial first down.

What happened after is … hard to explain.

Dallas kept its special teams unit out on the field and lined up as if it was going to run another play on first-and-10. However, with the play clock winding down, the Cowboys did a full switch and sent out its offense. By the time the official allowed the Cowboys to snap the ball, there was just one second on the play clock and Dallas was called for a delay of game.

This Cowboys playcallling is ... something else



• successful fake punt

• kept special teams on first down

• offense ran on the field

• delay of game



the result was a field goal pic.twitter.com/SddqrHKB32 — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 17, 2022

Penalties have doomed Dallas throughout Sunday’s wild card matchup. The team is up to 11 penalties on the day.

The Cowboys wound up settling for a field goal on the drive that made it a 23-10 game.