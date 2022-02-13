Bengals RB Joe Mixon Throws TD on First NFL Pass Attempt

The Cincinnati Bengals' first passing touchdown of Super Bowl LVI wasn't thrown by quarterback Joe Burrow.

On a second-and-goal in the second quarter, Burrow pitched the ball to running back Joe Mixon. But instead of running toward the end zone, Mixon lofted a pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins for a six-yard touchdown.

After Evan McPherson's extra point, the Bengals had cut the Rams' lead to three at 13-10.

Just how gutsy of a call was that by Cincinnati? Well, Joe Mixon had never attempted a pass during his five-year NFL career prior to the trick play.

Mixon did throw one pass during his college days at Oklahoma, and that one resulted in a touchdown as well (H/T ESPN).