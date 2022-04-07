Sungjae Im leads Masters after Round 1, Tiger Woods tied for 10th originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Masters returned in a big way on Thursday, as did one of golf’s greatest players.

Tiger Woods scored a 1-under in his first round at Augusta National. His round featured some vintage moments, including a patented fist pump after nailing a birdie putt on the 16th hole.

The five-time Masters champion sits in a tie for 10th place and four back of the lead after 18 holes. South Korea’s Sungjae Im posted the top score on Thursday, scoring a 5-under 67 thanks to five birdies and an eagle.

Cameron Smith had a chance to take the lead into the second day, but a double-bogey on 18 brought him down to 4-under for the day. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Danny Willett and Joaquin Niemann sit in a tie for third place after going 3-under on Thursday.

With one round in the books, here’s what to know heading into Friday’s action:

2022 Masters leaderboard

Here’s a look at the top 10 after the first round:

1. Sungjae Im: -5

2. Cameron Smith: -4

T-3. Danny Willett: -3

T-3. Joaquin Niemann: -3

T-3. Scottie Scheffler: -3

T-3. Dustin Johnson: -3

T-7. Jason Kokrak: -2

T-7. Corey Conners: -2

T-7. Patrick Cantlay: -2

T-10. Nine players: -1

How can I watch the Masters?

Round 2: Friday, April 8 from 3-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, fuboTV

Round 3: Saturday, April 9 from 3-7 p.m. ET on CBS, fuboTV

Round 4: Sunday, April 10 from 2-7 p.m. ET on CBS, fuboTV

You can also stream on ESPN+ and Paramount+ with paid subscriptions.

What are the tee times for Friday at the Masters?

After starting his tournament with a morning tee time, Woods will be in the third-to-last group on Friday. He will be joined by his Thursday groupmates, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann, for a 1:41 p.m. ET tee time for the second round.

Im will be joined by Marc Leishman and Webb Simpson in the ninth group of the day, which will tee off at 9:39 a.m. ET.

Here’s a look at tee times for some notable groups on Friday:

9:39 a.m. ET: Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

10:12 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

12:57 p.m. ET: Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1:30 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith

1:41 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

2:03 p.m. ET: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

Tee times for all 31 groups can be found here.