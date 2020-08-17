State Fair Classic Between Prairie View A&M, Grambling To Be Played in February

Prairie View A&M Football will open the 2020 football season next February starting with the State Fair Classic against Grambling State.

The annual game is normally played during the State Fair of Texas, in September, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the team has pushed their schedule into the spring. The game will now be played on February 27 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park.

Prairie View, like all teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, will play six conference football games including four games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. Each team can also play one non-conference game.

"We're glad to have an understanding on where we're heading, and we're ready to engage our fans and get them ready for what's sure to be another exciting season of Panther football," PVAMU Athletics Director Dr. Donald Reed said. "We have an exciting spring schedule on our hands, and I think I speak for all of us when I say we're looking forward to getting after it."

The SWAC will continue to work with local and state medical experts along with governmental officials to gather additional information, evaluate emerging data and advancements while monitoring new developments regarding the pandemic. The Southwestern Athletic Conference will remain prepared to make any necessary adjustments identified to be in the best interest of the health, safety and wellness of its student-athletes.

Prairie View will start the year against Grambling followed by a game against arch-rival Texas Southern in Week Two on March 6. From there, they play March 20 at home against Alabama A&M. From there they hit the road to face Jackson State on March 27. Barring any added games, the Panthers wrap up the season versus Southern on April 10 and at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on April 17.

Start times and game day themes for each of the Panthers' contests will be announced as soon as information is made available. Be sure to check pvpanthers.com for the most up-to-date information regarding any changes or alterations to the 2021 football schedule.