Stars Defeat Edmonton; Oilers' 1st Loss After Scoring First

Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov scored 24 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat Edmonton 5-3 on Tuesday night, handing their Oilers their first loss this season after scoring first.

Tyler Seguin added an empty-net goal at 19:41 for his 300th career score and Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski added goals for the Stars, who won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game streak Feb. 27-March 6. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Kailer Yamamoto, Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane scored for the Oilers, who are 21-1-0 when scoring first this season. The NHL record to begin a season is 22-0-0 by the 1944-45 Montreal Canadiens. Mikko Koskinen stopped 23 shots.

The Oilers also lost for the first time after leading after one period (19-1-0). They completed a back-to-back after losing in overtime at Colorado on Monday.

Hintz sped toward the net to tie the score 3-all at 14:38 of the third period. At 15:02, Gurianov put home a backhand pass from Seguin on a two-man rush for a 4-3 lead.

Kane converted a rebound at 6:14 of the third period following a Connor McDavid breakaway, tying the score 2-all. At 6:57, Draisaitl scored on a rush to put Edmonton back ahead 3-2 with his 42nd goal of the season, second-most in the league.

Yamamoto deflected Evan Bouchard's shot from just inside the blue line through traffic for the game's first goal at 16:31 of the first period.

Robertson tied the score 1-1 at 6:37 of the second period with a wrister that beat Koskinen on the short side. Pavelski put Dallas ahead 16 seconds into a power play at 7:57 of the period by tipping home a rebound following a shot from the right circle by John Klingberg that bounced off Koskinen's right shoulder.

Robertson, Pavelski, Hintz and Seguin each had a goal and an assist. Klingberg and Jamie Benn had two assists each for Dallas.

McDavid had two assists for Edmonton, giving him a league-leading 93 points.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At San Jose on Thursday.

Stars: At Carolina on Thursday.