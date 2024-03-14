Devils' second-period barrage overwhelms Dallas Stars

Dawson Mercer, Timo Meier and Tomas Nosek all scored within 2 1/2 minutes early in the second period and the New Jersey Devils broke open a close game for a 6-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Jake Allen allowed two goals on Dallas’ first three shots on goal but went unscathed afterward to finish with 35 saves, some from point-blank range, in his first start for New Jersey since being acquired from Montreal last week.

Mercer broke a 2-2 tie following a spinning move at the crease at 1:30 of the middle period, and Meier’s score at 3:52 chased Stars starter Jake Oettinger, who made only six saves. Nosek greeted replacement Scott Wedgewood by scoring from beyond the left faceoff circle at 5:12 for his first goal this season. Wedgewood stopped eight shots in a little more than 38 minutes.

Meier and Chris Tierney each had a goal and an assist and Erik Haula and Alexander Holtz also scored for the Devils, who were outshot 39-20.

Wyatt Johnston and Craig Smith scored for the Stars, who were trying to bounce back from Thursday’s 4-3 home loss to Florida after leading 3-0. Oettinger, who made the All-Star team for the first time this season, allowed three third-period goals in that game.

Each team scored on its first shot on goal. Dallas’ came on the opening shift when Johnston fired from one knee in the slot just 15 seconds in. Haula chipped one in the top shelf at 5:41 following a defensive zone turnover.

Smith put the Stars back ahead from near the goal line and the boards sending the puck toward the net and off Allen’s right skate and between his pads at 12:04 of the first. Tierney scored from behind the Stars’ net on a puck meant for Curtis Lazar in the slot that was knocked in by the Stars’ Miro Heiskanen at 17:14.

Allen is the fifth goalie to play this season for the Devils, who went into play last in the league with a .882 save percentage.

Johnston’s goal was his 25th, one more than last season when he tied for the most among rookies.

UP NEXT

Devils: At Arizona on Saturday.

Stars: Hosts Los Angeles on Saturday night.