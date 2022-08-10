Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

The Stars' first home game of the season is Oct. 15 against the Predators

By NBC DFW Staff

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Individual game tickets for the Dallas Stars 2022-2023 regular season games at the American Airlines Center are on sale now.

The team announced Tuesday that the home half of the schedule will feature 18 weekend games (four Fridays, 12 Saturdays, two Sundays) and at least one game against every NHL team.

Tickets are still available for the Stars Hall of Fame Game on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. against the New York Rangers, which will honor the inaugural Hall of Fame class of Derian Hutcher and Bob Gainey.

Additional promotional and theme night information will be released at a later date, the team said.

Victory Club Memberships, Half Memberships, 10 game plans and group tickets are available now by calling 214-GO-STARS or clicking here. Click here to become a Stars Insider and gain access to up-to-date ticket information and presales.

