Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Julius Honka to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill has announced that the club has signed Julius Honka to a one-year, two-way contract.

24-year-old Honka spent the 2019-20 season in Finland where he appeared in in 46 games for JYP and registered 15 points and a +9 plus/minus rating.

He last played in North America during 2018-19, appearing in 29 games for Dallas, recording four points, and averaging 13:57 time on ice.

Honka, a three-year NHL veteran, has combined to play in 87 career regular-season contests with the Stars and has recorded 13 points.

The defenseman has skated in 201 American Hockey League games for the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the league, totaling 108 points. He has also appeared in seven postseason games with Texas.

A native of Jyvaskyla, Finland, Honka was originally drafted by Dallas in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft.