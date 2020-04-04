Southlake Carroll QB Named No. 1 Recruit in the Nation in Class of 2022

After throwing for 45 touchdowns and more than 4,000 yards in his sophomore season, Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers, NBC 5's Big Game Friday underclassman of the year in 2019, was named ESPN's top recruit in the nation for the Class of 2022.

"It was crazy to see, but I wasn't surprised," Southlake Carroll head football coach Riley Dodge said. "I get to see him first hand every day. Very cool to watch him this past year and really cool to see that come out yesterday. I know he's handling it well because he's a humble kid, but it's also great for our program. When you have a kid like Quinn get that type of recognition, it will help out our other guys in our program getting recruited as well."

Ewers already has offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ohio State, USC and just about every other major college football program in the nation. He showed an ability to use his arm and legs while leading the Dragons to a 13 -1 record in 2019, and Dodge said he believes Ewers is only going to get better.

"I think the sky is the limit and I don't think he's close to where he can be as a quarterback, which is kind of scary to say," Dodge said. "There's a lot of things we can work on, and that's for every quarterback from the high school level to the NFL. One thing we'll continue to work on is his footwork, which will continue to get better and better."

Better and better, as Ewers now has the eyes of the football world on him, and the impressive distinction as the No. 1 recruit in the nation. He'll hope to build on a memorable sophomore season with the Dragons when high school football returns in the fall of 2020.