When is the World Cup Final venue reveal? What to know for 2026 game

One U.S. city is about to celebrate big.

FIFA will soon reveal which city and venue will host the 2026 World Cup Final, a tournament that will be held across three countries.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are those three, with the former having the most hosting cities involved, as well as the final.

So, where could the final be held and what cities are in the mix? Here's what to know:

When is the 2026 World Cup Final venue reveal?

The 2026 World Cup Final venue reveal is expected to be released by FIFA on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The 2026 World Cup Final will transpire on Sunday, July 19, FIFA confirmed.

What cities are hosting 2026 World Cup games?

These are the 16 cities hosting 2026 World Cup games. The U.S. has the most involved with 11.

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey

Canada: Toronto, Vancouver

Which city will host the 2026 World Cup Final?

It's not yet known which city will be the official host, though there are some strong contenders. Arlington, Texas, could be one due to AT&T Stadium's capacity and it being near MLS club FC Dallas.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., could be another contender, as well as SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Both are home to NFL teams and also boast sizeable capacities.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is another venue worth considering due to Atlanta United's rising popularity and the U.S. soccer federation planning a national training center in the city, including making Atlanta its new headquarters.

Which U.S. cities have hosted World Cup Finals?

The U.S. has hosted three World Cups in total: the 1994 men's World Cup and the women's World Cup in 1999 and 2003. The 1994 and 1999 finals took place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., while the 2003 final was held in Washington, D.C.