SMU-TCU Football Game Is Back On, Marking 100th Game in Rivalry

TCU will host SMU on Sept. 12

The Southern Methodist Mustangs celebrate beating the TCU Horned Frogs 41-38 at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sept. 21, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Southern Methodist University and Texas Christian University will play their 100th Battle of the Iron Skillet in 2020, after all.

The rivalry game, originally scheduled for Sept. 26, was canceled 11 days ago when the Big 12 altered its non-conference schedule.

But on Saturday afternoon, TCU announced it would host SMU on Sept. 12, marking the 100th meeting of the two football teams. SMU moved its originally scheduled game on Sept. 12 against Stephen F. Austin to Sept. 26, the school announced.

Stadium's Brett McMurphy first reported the news, and the Mustangs will be TCU's only non-conference game in 2020.

In 2019, Shane Buchele lead SMU to a 41-38 win, ending a seven-game losing streak for the Mustangs in the rivalry.

Before that loss, the Horned Frogs had won 11 out of 12 of the previous matchups.

