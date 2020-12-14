SMU Football Out of Frisco Bowl Due to COVID-19 Protocols, Source Says

SMU's football team will not play in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols in the Mustangs' program, a source with the bowl says.

SMU was slated to play the University of Texas at San Antonio in the bowl game at Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

An official announcement from the Frisco Bowl is expected Tuesday morning.

