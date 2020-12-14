College Football

SMU Football Out of Frisco Bowl Due to COVID-19 Protocols, Source Says

Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on during the Frisco Bowl between SMU and Louisiana Tech on Dec. 20, 2017, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

SMU's football team will not play in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols in the Mustangs' program, a source with the bowl says.

SMU was slated to play the University of Texas at San Antonio in the bowl game at Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

An official announcement from the Frisco Bowl is expected Tuesday morning.

