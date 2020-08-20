Rangers

Slam Diego! Padres 1st Team With Grand Slams in 4 Straight Games

Eric Hosmer hit a grand slam in the fifth inning Thursday night against the Texas Rangers, making the San Diego Padres the first team in MLB history to hit a slam in four straight games.

Hosmer's shot off Kyle Gibson with one out in the fifth inning bounced off the top of the right-field wall and into the seats, giving the Padres a 5-2 lead.

The Padres' grand slam barrage started with Fernando Tatis Jr.'s controversial homer on Monday night at Texas, when he went deep on a 3-0 pitch with the Padres leading by seven runs. That angered the Rangers. Padres rookie manager Jayce Tingler initially wasn't too happy with it because Tatis missed a take sign before hitting the opposite-field shot.

Wil Myers hit a slam in a 6-4 win at Texas on Tuesday, and Manny Machado hit a walkoff slam in the 10th inning Wednesday night for a 6-3 win.

Austin Hedges, Tatis and Machado were aboard for Hosmer's historic shot.

