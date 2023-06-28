Simone Biles

Simone Biles sets return for first competition since Tokyo Olympics later this summer

Biles has not participated in a gymnastics competition in nearly two years

By Logan Reardon

Simone Biles is back.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist will return to gymnastics competition at the U.S. Classic on Aug. 4-5, marking her first meet since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Biles, 27, has still not revealed any plans for the 2024 Olympics, which are set to be held in Paris next summer. She said last summer that she was undecided on a comeback, but that she would be in Paris in some capacity, as an athlete or otherwise.

The U.S. Classic is a tune-up meet for the U.S. Championship, which will be held later in August.

Fellow Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is also on the entry list for the U.S. Classic, which will be her first elite competition since Tokyo.

