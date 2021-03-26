college basketball

Shaka Smart Leaves Texas to Take Over Marquette's Program

The move comes a week after Marquette fired Steve Wojciechowski and Smart's Texas team was upset 53-52 by Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA

By Steve Megargee

Head coach Shaka Smart of the Texas Longhorns looks on during the first half against the Abilene Christian Wildcats in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Shaka Smart is leaving Texas to return to his home state to coach Marquette.

Marquette announced the hiring on Friday. It comes a week after Marquette fired Steve Wojciechowski and Smart's Texas team was upset 53-52 by Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Throughout the search, one individual continued to rise to the top and that was Shaka," Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl said Friday in a statement. "I am beyond excited for our current and future student-athletes who will have the great fortune of being mentored by Shaka. He is a great teacher of the game, while also being a great molder of young men."

Smart's decision to head north ends a six-season tenure at Texas that fell short of the lofty expectations that accompanied his arrival.

Smart went 109-86 with no NCAA Tournament victories at Texas after a remarkably successful six-year run at VCU, where he went 163-56 and led the Rams to a Final Four appearance in 2011. Texas went 19-8 this season and won the Big 12 Tournament before its early NCAA exit.

This marks a bit of a homecoming for Smart, who went to high school at Oregon, Wisconsin, just outside Madison. His arrival should provide a burst of energy for a Marquette program that went 128-95 overall and 59-68 in Big East competition during Wojciechowski's seven seasons.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Sister Jean 6 hours ago

March Madness Star Sister Jean Explains Why She's So Serious Watching Her Team Play

Dallas Mavericks 8 hours ago

Mavs Host Live Storytime for Kids With Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber

Marquette went 13-14 this season for its first losing season since Wojciechowski's debut year of 2014-15.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college basketballShaka Smart
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us