The sentencing for a former Los Angeles Angels employee convicted in the overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has been delayed until October.

Eric Kay, 47, was the former communications director of the Angels. He was convicted on one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy in February and faces 20 years to life in prison.

Kay's sentencing was supposed to take place Tuesday but it was announced Tuesday it will take place on Oct. 11.