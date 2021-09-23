See the HOF Rings Jimmy Johnson, Drew Pearson and Cliff Harris Will Receive Monday Night

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing off the rings that'll be given to Jimmy Johnson, Drew Pearson and Cliff Harris on Monday night as part of their HOF enshrinement.

The Cowboys and their no. 4-ranked offense take on the Eagles Monday night at their home opener in Arlington. During halftime, Harris, Johnson and Pearson will all receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during a special presentation before a sold-out home crowd.

Along with the iconic Gold Jacket and the Bronzed Bust, the Ring of Excellence is the third item awarded to Hall of Fame members.

The ring, created by Kay Jewelers, is set in 14k gold and has a total diamond weight of 1.75 carats. The outer diamonds are designed to look like a stadium surrounding the football-shaped center.

The center gemstone, which is blue, was selected because "blue is often associated with confidence, power and integrity - all traits of these incredible legendary football icons."

The rings are further customized to reflect the unique careers of the player or coach.

For Harris, a likeness of his Bronzed Bust, along with “Safety” and “1970-79” (his years in the NFL) appear on one side, while “Harris,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo and “Class of 2020” are included on the other.

For Jimmy Johnson, a likeness of his Bronzed Bust, along with “Coach” and “1989-1993, 1996-99” (his years with Dallas and Miami) appear on one side, while “Johnson,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo and “Class of 2020” are included on the other.

For Pearson, a likeness of his Bronzed Bust, along with “Wide Receiver” and “1973-1983” (his years in the NFL) appear on one side, while “Pearson,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo and “Class of 2021” are included on the other.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said the rings also have a special engraving on the inside of the ring with each person's respective enshrinee number: 333 for Harris, 337 for Jimmy Johnson and 353 for Pearson.