College Football

Sanders, Oklahoma State Beat Miami 37-34 in Cheez-It Bowl

NBC 5 News

Spencer Sanders threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, and Oklahoma State held off No. 18 Miami for a 37-34 victory in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday.

Brennan Presley caught three of Sanders' TD passes, finishing with six receptions for 118 yards. Sanders also led the Cowboys with 45 yards rushing.

Oklahoma State (8-3) scored on its first three possessions while jumping out to a 21-0 lead. Sanders threw TD passes of 30 and 32 yards to Presley, and LD Brown had a 2-yard touchdown run.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Texas Bowl 7 hours ago

Texas Bowl Between TCU, Arkansas Canceled Due to COVID-19

Miami (8-3) got on the board in the second quarter when D'Eriq King threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brevin Jordan. But King left the game with a right knee injury with 4:06 remaining in the first half.

Backup quarterback N'Kosi Perry threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns for Miami. Perry's 5-yard TD pass to Michael Harley helped the Hurricanes close to 37-34 with 5:39 left.

Perry misfired on six of his final nine passes and his 6-yard pass to Michael Redding III was not enough to convert a fourth-and-9 with under two minutes remaining.

Miami outgained Oklahoma State 512-418.

This article tagged under:

College Football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us