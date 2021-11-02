Texans Don't Deal Deshaun Watson Before Trade Deadline

Reports: Texans won't deal Deshaun Watson before trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Deshaun Watson is staying put.

The 2021 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon came and went without a deal involving the Houston Texans quarterback.

The Miami Dolphins, the team most heavily linked with the quarterback, reportedly ended their pursuit of Watson in the leadup to the deadline, opting to stick with 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa for at least the remainder of this season.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made the final decision not to move forward with a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ross actually received permission to speak with Watson on Monday night, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Carolina Panthers were also linked to Watson, but reportedly weren't expected to make a deal.

Watson, who has not suited up for a game this season, is currently facing 22 pending civil suits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. An additional criminal investigation is also still underway.

Watson is under contract for four more years and holds a no-trade clause.