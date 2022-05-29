Report: Sadio Mane to Leave Liverpool After Six Seasons

A day after Liverpool lost in the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid, the club was dealt another blow.
Versatile forward Sadio Mane reportedly confirmed his decision to leave the club after six seasons, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano:
This was a developing situation prior to Saturday’s match against Madrid. Mane, who has one year left on a five-year deal he signed back in 2018, said he would wait until after the game to reveal what he will do regarding his future with Liverpool.
Romano also reported that German side Bayern Munich is pursuing the signature of the 30-year-old Senegalese forward. Munich wanted to wait until after the final to make a push, and once Liverpool lost, the door swung wide open.
There’s no doubt that Mane will go down as a Liverpool legend. He became a staple in Jurgen Klopp’s side as someone who could line up on either wing as the team evolved into a European giant. This season he even played as a No. 9 with Mohamed Salah and newly signed Luis Diaz occupying each wing.
In 269 appearances with the club, Mane logged 120 goals and 38 assists and hoisted six different titles: Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Mane is set to become the second club favorite to depart this summer. Belgian striker Divock Origi, who had several iconic moments in big games with the team, reportedly agreed personal terms with Italian side A.C. Milan, according to The Athletic, with an official contract and medical still pending.