Red River Rivalry to continue at Fair Park until at least 2036, renovations to Cotton Bowl coming

Oklahoma and Texas announced Wednesday they will keep their annual rivalry game at Cotton Bowl Stadium through 2036 in a deal that includes significant renovations to the facility.

The City of Dallas has agreed to an estimated $140 million, two-year renovation project — the single largest investment in the stadium's history. Improvements will include widening concourses and adding escalators, renovations to concessions and restrooms, and increasing the number of hospitality areas and premium environments.

The first phase of renovations, to the west side of the stadium, is to be completed by September 2026. A second phase of significant renovations to the east side of the stadium is to be completed by September 2034.

"Today, everyone in the Red River Rivalry wins - the Longhorns, the Sooners and the City of Dallas," said Monica Paul, with the Dallas Sports Commission. "It's thrilling to know the new era of the Red River Rivalry will keep the same unique pageantry and atmosphere at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium well into the next decade. The game will continue to make a lasting impression on Dallas, building on the $51 million economic impact it had this year."

The rivalry goes back to 1900, and the two teams played for the 119th time in 2023. The schools have met on the grounds of the State Fair since 1929 and in the Cotton Bowl Stadium since it was built in 1930. The game is played at a neutral site, equal distance from the two schools.