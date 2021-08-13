Yohel Pozo Hits Key HR in Big-League Debut, Rangers Beat A's 8-6

Yohel Pozo hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning of his major league debut, fellow rookie DJ Peters had a two-run shot and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-6 Friday night.

Pozo swung at all seven pitches he saw in the game, including one from veteran Sergio Romo that he launched high off the netting of the left field foul pole. The 24-year-old also singled against the first pitch he saw as a big leaguer in the second inning.

Dennis Santana (2-2) won despite giving up two runs in the sixth inning to let Oakland go up 4-3. Rookie Joe Barlow pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first major league save.

Pozo was called up Friday from Triple-A Round Rock, where he was second in Triple-A West in RBIs (63), fourth in batting (.337) and fifth in home runs (19). Primarily a catcher, he served as Texas’ designated hitter and batted eighth Friday.

Romo hadn’t allowed a run in his previous 17 appearances.

Peters homered just inside the left field foul pole in the seventh inning.

Cole Irvin (8-11) allowed five runs, three earned, pitching five-plus innings. The A’s, who came in with the second fewest errors in the majors, committed three.

Matt Olson hit his 29th homer and Seth Brown had two RBI doubles for the A’s, who ended a seven-game winning streak. They lead Boston by one game for the American League’s first wild-card spot.

The Rangers jumped on Irvin for three first-inning runs five batters in, aided by two Oakland errors. They came in having scored one run in each of their previous two games — finishing Thursday’s loss at Seattle 0 for 21 — and ranking last in the American League in runs and last in the majors in batting average.

Texas rookie starter Dane Dunning, the only Rangers pitcher with multiple wins since the All-Star break, nearly qualified for his third straight win. But Dunning, who was activated from the 10-day injured list before the game, was lifted after 4 2/3 innings after allowing two runs in the fifth, the second scoring when Starling Marte beat out an infield single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A’s: 2B Josh Harrison (right quad strain) didn’t play after being pulled from Thursday’s game at Cleveland. Manager Bob Melvin said Harrison might return Saturday. ... INF-OF Chad Pinder (strained right hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Rangers: RHP Kohei Arihara (shoulder surgery), out since early May, should return “fairly soon” according to manager Chris Woodward.

UP NEXT

A’s RHP James Kaprielian (6-4, 3.22 ERA) has the second-lowest ERA in the American League. He beat Texas last Sunday after coming off the injured list.

Rangers RHP Jordan Lyles (5-9, 5.46) is 0-4 in his last five starts with a 7.45 ERA. His 27 homers allowed this season are tied for second most allowed in the majors.