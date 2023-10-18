Texas Rangers fans from far and near prepare for big game

Fans from near and far were at Globe Life Field and the Texas Rangers fans shop Wednesday gearing up for game 3 of the American League Championship series.

Team jerseys for starting pitcher Max Scherzer were among the items for sale. Tiffany Hassler from Arlington said she grew up supporting the Rangers and has confidence in Sherzer now.

“He wants to win. If he’s still paying at this age, he wants to win. So he’s going to give it what he has,” she said.

Some fans worry Scherzer is cutting short his recovery from an injury but the manager is starting him now.

Matt Riley from the Abilene area said he’s confident about Scherzer, too.

“If Bruce Bochy says he’s ready to go, I think he’s ready to go,” Riley said.

He and his friend Roland Rudd traveled to Arlington for the game. They bought new post-season Rangers hats but were reluctant to quit wearing the old ones they wore as the team swept two previous rounds of the postseason.

“I’ve worn this one for years. It might bring luck. I don’t want to change it just in case,” Riley said.

James and Amy Bowlin from San Antonio said they were convinced they would be watching a Rangers victory.

“I’d have to go back home to my Houston buddies that are rooting for them and I couldn’t face them like that,” James Bowlin said.

Vicente Solar from McAllen bought Rangers gear for his family at home.

“My wife’s family, everybody’s an Astros fan. I’ve been giving them some hard times the past few days,” Solar said.

Shaquille Franklin said he was shopping for a shirt to compliment the blue Rangers hat he always wears. He did not want to change colors.

“I’m superstitious,” Franklin said.

The fan store closed to outside visitors at 3 p.m. but reopened at 5 p.m. to ticketholders in the game.