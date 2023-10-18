Reminders for Rangers fans heading out to ALCS home games

Fans are feeling energized as the Texas Rangers enter game three of the American League Championship Series back at home with a two-lead run over the Houston Astros.

The ALCS is important because whoever wins the postseason series will move on to the World Series. The Rangers will have the home advantage on Wednesday, Thursday and if there needs to be a 5th game Friday.

"We're very excited. I mean, this is going to be a very high-energy, nationally televised event which brings a lot of fans both from the local area and from Houston. We're excited," said Brook Rollins, the deputy police chief for the Arlington Police Department.

He said they've added extra officers, more than 100, for the home games as they anticipate an increase in car and foot traffic in and around the stadium.

"At the end of the day, it ends up being a baseball game when the first pitch is thrown, but ahead of that, the planning that goes into managing the traffic and the pedestrian flow for an event this size, of course, there's some added improvements that we want to do just to be able to manage the crowd size and the anticipation of everybody getting into the game," explained Rollins.

Times to Remember

Parking lots around Globe Life Field will open at 3:30 p.m. for the home games and doors to the stadium will open at 4:30 p.m. The first pitch will be at 7:03 p.m.

Rideshare

Arlington Police are reminding people using rideshare apps near the stadium that the drop-off and pickup are along Chapman Cutoff near Lot C.

"Just make sure you follow what the app tells you to do and where to go stay and try not to deviate from that because it'll make it more confusing for you," said Rollins. "The police are going to have a lot of barricades that are set up to manage the inbound traffic and then the outbound traffic if you try to work around that you're gonna end up frustrating yourself."

He's urging people to back their patience because, with the volume of people attending the game and going to Texas Live! and other bars and restaurants in the area, it will be busy.

"Just make sure you allow for enough time to get where you're trying to go. A lot of people will be consuming rideshare so there will be a wait. So again, pack the patience, expect to take a little bit longer to get to your rideshare but at the end of the day, it's a viable option to help get you in and out of this area," said Rollins.

Bag Policy

Bags are allowed, but there are specific rules according to Globe Life Field

According to their website, "Bags equal to or smaller than 16”x 16”x “8 are allowed into Globe Life Field. No backpacks are permitted except for single-compartment drawstring bags. Additionally, coolers of any kind are prohibited. Bags that meet the 16” x 16” x8” size do not have to be clear."

The policy goes on to state some larger bags would be allowed.

"Exceptions are for those bags carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants or young children. Working media may carry backpacks after the bags gone through the security screening at the media entrance."

Fan Excitement

Rollins said they've also added more officers to areas away from the stadium since they are preparing for bigger crowds that spill over to sports bars.

"Adding extra police officers at some of those distant intersections knowing we're going to have a higher vehicle flow things we're doing to try to improve that vehicle flow, and then when you get in and around the stadium trying to make you know gate checks go faster so people can get into the stadium and get to their seats and enjoy the show that they came to see," said Rollins.

Rangers fans made their way into the stadium energized as they prepared to root for the team.

"We're so excited! It's our wedding anniversary and we're spending it here with the Rangers! Ready to win!" said Julio and Mary Santo who are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary.

The postseason is offering memories for many families including Patrick Kennedy, who took his 4-year-old son, Patrick Kennedy the 3rd, to the ALCS game on Wednesday.

"Super special, we watch almost every game together he can name almost every player, he’s my best friend and I can’t wait to share this moment with him," said Kennedy.