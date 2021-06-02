Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García is the American League Rookie of the Month for May.

The team said in a statement Wednesday that García is just the eighth Rangers player to win the AL's monthly rookie award since it was first introduced in 2001 and he's the first Rangers player to win the honor since Nomar Mazara in May 2016.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The 28-year-old García produced a slash line of .312/.348/.633/.981 (34-109) over 28 games last month with an MLB-leading 11 home runs. His 27 RBI in May ranked tied for second in the Majors, as Tampa Bay's Austin Meadows (28) and Chicago-AL's Jose Abreu (27) were the only other batters to reach that total. García ranked among A.L. leaders last month in slugging pct. (2nd, .633), total bases (2nd, 69), AB/HR ratio (2nd, 9.91), go-ahead RBI (T3rd, 6), hits (4th, 34), AB/RBI ratio (5th, 4.04), game-winning RBI (T5th, 3), and OPS (7th, .981)."

According to Elias Sports Bureau, García's 11 HR were the most in a month by an AL rookie since New York-AL's Aaron Judge hit 15 and Oakland's Matt Olson hit 13 in Sept. 2017. Elias said that García also became just the 9th rookie since 1920 to post at least 11 HR and 27 RBI in a calendar month, and the first to do so in a month before June.

García's 11 HR and 27 RBI in May are both Texas rookie records for any single month.

García's May is just the 13th instance in Rangers history for any player to compile at least 11 HR and 27 RBI in a single month. He is just the 10th different Texas batter to reach those marks in one month, the first rookie, joining the following list: Josh Hamilton (May 2012), Adrian Beltre (Sept. 2011), Mark Teixeira (July 2004), Alex Rodriguez (August 2003, August 2002, July 2002), Ivan Rodriguez (August 1999), Rafael Palmeiro (August 1999, July 1993), Juan Gonzalez (July 1996, June 1996), Jose Canseco (June 1994).

Rangers to Win American League Rookie of the Month Award