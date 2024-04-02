Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung fractured his right wrist on a strange strike in the ninth inning of Monday night's 9-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jung was hit by a pitch from Phil Maton while swinging and was replaced by Josh Smith to finish the plate appearance. The two batters before Jung, Evan Carter and Adolis Garcia, were also hit by pitches from Maton, a former pitcher for the Astros.

The typical recovery time for a fractured or broken wrist can range from six to 12 weeks. Texas manager Bruce Bochy had no timetable for how long Jung, an All-Star last year, will be out.

“I just feel horrible for him,” Bochy said. “He’s had such tough luck on this thing as far as the injuries and it puts a damper on this one. He’ll be back.”

"Now it's up to us to cheer him up"



Marcus Semien talks about how upsetting this injury must be for his teammate, Josh Jung. He says he expects him to come back stronger.

Marcus Semien talks about how upsetting this injury must be for his teammate, Josh Jung. He says he expects him to come back stronger.

MLB.com reported Tuesday morning the Rangers will call up 25-year-old top prospect Justin Foscue from Round Rock ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Rays. The Rangers have not confirmed Jung's replacement.

The 26-year-old Jung hit .266 with 23 home runs and a .781 OPS last season, finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting despite missing time with a broken left thumb. He batted .308 with a .867 OPS in the postseason for the World Series champions.

Jung missed time during spring training with a calf strain.