Texas Rangers

Rangers Finalize $5.2M Deal With Outfielder Kole Calhoun

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun takes a lead off of second base
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Texas Rangers finalized their $5.2 million, one-year deal with free-agent outfielder Kole Calhoun on Tuesday.

Calhoun's deal includes a $5.5 million club option for 2023.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"We believe Kole will bring an outstanding veteran presence and example for our young players," general manager Chris Young said.

"He has worked hard for everything he's achieved in his career and his daily effort is a model for everyone surrounding our club."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Van Zandt County 12 mins ago

Car Theft Suspect Leads Law Enforcement Through Multiple Counties in High-Speed Chase

Dallas Police 3 hours ago

1 Killed in Shooting at East Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

The 34-year-old Calhoun spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks after eight years with the Los Angeles Angels. He hit .235 with five home runs and 17 RBIs over 51 games with Arizona this year, when he twice missed time on the injured list for left hamstring injuries.

He won a Gold Glove in right field for the Angels in 2015.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersMLBKole Calhoun
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us