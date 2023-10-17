Rangers announce pre-game festivities for ALCS home games

After taking the first two games of the ALCS, the Rangers are returning home to Arlington preparing to host the Houston Astros for Games 3, 4, and, if necessary, Game 5.

The team shared their long list of pre-game festivities Tuesday afternoon, including who'll be throwing out the ceremonial first pitches, who'll be singing the national anthem, and what freebies they'll hand out to fans.

First up, when are the games? Game 3 and Game 4 are Wednesday and Thursday, both set for a 7:03 p.m. start. Game 5, if necessary, would be held on Friday at 4:07 p.m. There are no remaining tickets for any of the ALCS home games in Arlington.

Game 3

Parking lots open to fans at 3:30 p.m. and the gates to the ballpark will open an hour later. Pregame tours begin at 3 p.m. For the ceremonial first pitch, Texas Rangers Hall of Fame member Ian Kinsler will be throwing to former teammate Derek Holland. The team will give out rally towels to the first 30,000 fans, courtesy of On the Border. The national anthem will be performed by the DFW-based quartet The Strikeout Kings. The flag will be presented by an honor guard from Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene.

Game 4

Parking lots open to fans at 3:30 p.m. and the gates to the ballpark will open an hour later. Pregame tours begin at 3 p.m. For the ceremonial first pitch, Texas Rangers Hall of Fame member Michael Young will be throwing to former teammate Colby Lewis. The team will give out rally towels to the first 30,000 fans, courtesy of On the Border. The national anthem will be performed by Lauren Hendricks. The American flag and Texas flag will be presented by the Dallas Police Department's Color Guard.

Game 5

Parking lots open to fans at 12:30 p.m. and the gates to the ballpark will open an hour later. Pregame tours begin at noon. For the ceremonial first pitch, Texas Rangers Hall of Fame member Tom Grieve will be throwing to former Rangers catcher Bengie Molina. The national anthem will be performed by 11-year-old violinist Sabrina Patel. The American flag and Texas flag will be presented by the Fort Worth Police Department's Color Guard.

Texas Rangers/Delaware North The Big Tex Torta will be available during the ALCS in sections 105, 132, and 208.

For the ALCS, the ballpark will debut a new food item -- the "Big Tex Torta." The sandwich from nearby Marquez Bakery comes on a red and blue bun and is topped with Nolan Ryan brisket, a split hot dog, an egg, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco, salsa roja, and mayo. The torta can be found in sections 105, 132, and 208.

For each game, the team will also hold their 50/50 Texas 2 Split Raffle with proceeds benefiting the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

ALCS merch can be found throughout the park as well as in the recently opened Easy Out retail store, featuring Amazon's RFID technology, in Section 116.