Rangers to Hold 4-Day ‘Concert in Your Car’ Outside Globe Life Field Next Month

The Texas Rangers are adding four shows to their 4-day concert series scheduled to be held outside Globe Life Field next month.

The "Concert in Your Car" series, featuring Eli Young Band, Whiskey Myers, Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler, is taking place June 4-7 in Lot B outside the new ballpark.

The shows were originally scheduled to take place at 9 p.m., but due to popular demand, the team said they are adding 5 p.m. shows on all days.

Thursday, June 4 - Eli Young Band, 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Friday, June 5 - Whiskey Myers, 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 - Pat Green, 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 7 - Josh Abbott Band & Kevin Fowler, 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Organizers said the original bank of first-of-their-kind sold out within minutes; tickets for the new 5 p.m. shows went on sale at noon Friday.

The team said the concerts are "designed to give music fans the live show experience, while still maintaining social distancing."

Attendees will be able to watch the performances from the safety and comfort of their cars, without interacting with anyone to gain access to the show. The artists will perform directly in front of fans on a stage in the parking lot, complete with jumbo screens to ensure all attendees have a great view of the bands. Concert audio will be available through a specially designated FM radio channel, the team said.

Those in attendance are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks, but they will not be allowed to watch the shows from outside of their vehicles, including in the beds of pickup trucks. Restrooms will be available if necessary, but only one person will be allowed in at a time and they will be cleaned and sanitized between each use.

Tickets must be purchased online and will not be sold on-site, according to the team's website. Tickets will be $40 per car, per night, and spots will be limited. Special VIP packages, guaranteeing access in the first two rows, will cost $80 per vehicle.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to support their ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.