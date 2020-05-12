coronavirus

Texas Rangers to Announce Upcoming Concert Event at Globe Life Field

Texas Sky Ranger

The Texas Rangers on Tuesday are expected to reveal details of what they say is a "first-of-its-kind" concert event to be hosted at the new Globe Life Field.

The virtual press conference, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., will be streamed live in the video player above.

The Rangers did not provide any further details about the event.

The team's brand new $1.2 billion stadium still hasn't seen its public debut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Globe Life Field -- the first new big league ballpark since 2017 -- is reportedly being considered as a possible mid-American hub for the pandemic-delayed 2020 MLB season.

Burleson and Forney ISDs last week announced the stadium would host graduation ceremonies for their Class of 2020 graduates.

