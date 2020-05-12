Texas Rangers to Announce Upcoming Concert Event at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers on Tuesday are expected to reveal details of what they say is a "first-of-its-kind" concert event to be hosted at the new Globe Life Field.

The Rangers did not provide any further details about the event.

The team's brand new $1.2 billion stadium still hasn't seen its public debut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Globe Life Field -- the first new big league ballpark since 2017 -- is reportedly being considered as a possible mid-American hub for the pandemic-delayed 2020 MLB season.

Burleson and Forney ISDs last week announced the stadium would host graduation ceremonies for their Class of 2020 graduates.