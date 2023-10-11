Fans eager to learn next opponent as Texas Rangers advance to ALCS

The Texas Rangers advanced to the American League Championship Series and now wait to learn their opponent. There’s a possibility of an all-Texas series.

With Tuesday night’s win over the Baltimore Orioles, the Texas Rangers advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2011.

“It was awesome,” said fan Armando Ramirez. “I lost my voice, but it was worth it.”

Ramirez traveled from El Paso with his grandfather to watch their beloved Rangers sweep the Orioles.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

They were part of an electric home crowd that could be hard chanting ‘We want Houston.’

The in-state rivals could face each other in the ALCS if the Astros win their series against the Minnesota Twins.

“I want the rivalry,” said Rep. Tony Tinderholdt, whose district office includes the stadium. “I want the friends of mine in Houston to argue and fuss over this game. I want the Rangers to clobber the Astros.”

The Rangers lost their last meeting in the regular season, but the team is now 5-0 in the post-season.

“This team is hitting on all cylinders now,” said fan David Mulholland.

“I don’t want to make any predictions, but their offense is coming together like they were at the beginning of the season,” said Armando Acosta.

The ALCS will start on the road for the Rangers before Games 3, 4, and a possible Game 5 are played at Globe Life Field. Tickets went on sale Wednesday.