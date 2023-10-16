lone star series

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says

Rangers lead best of seven series 1-0 after Game 1 win in Houston Sunday night

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez is dealing with an ailment as the Astros face the Texas Rangers in the AL Championship Series, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the illness publicly.

Manager Dusty Baker deflected when asked about Alvarez’s health prior to ALCS Game 2 on Monday. Alvarez was set to bat fourth as the designated hitter.

“He’s fine,” Baker said. “He’s better today than he was yesterday.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Alvarez's illness was first reported by The Athletic.

Alvarez was not on the field for introductions or the national anthem before Game 1 on Sunday night. Alvarez, who hit .438 with four homers and six RBIs in the Division Series, had an uncharacteristically poor game in the 2-0 loss, going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Baker added that people often have to work when they aren't feeling well.

Texas Rangers

lone star series 28 mins ago

Scherzer to start Game 3 of ALCS for Rangers against Astros

lone star series 17 hours ago

Montgomery shuts out Astros, Taveras homers as Rangers get 2-0 win in Game 1 of ALCS

“Like I was telling somebody yesterday, as a responsible man, a family man, you go to work, you know,” the 74-year-old manager said. “And I never saw my dad in the bed ever sick, and I’m sure he was sick. And sometimes as a man you just go to work.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

lone star seriesTexas RangersHouston AstrosALCS
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us