FC Dallas falls to Colorado Rapids at Home

What to Know This is the first time all three Dallas Designated Players (Jesús Ferreira, Petar Musa and Alan Velasco) have played in a match together this season

Forward Logan Farrington scored Dallas’ first goal of the night

Forward Petar Musa scored his 14th goal of the season

FC Dallas played its first MLS game in 45 days due to the Leagues Cup break

FC Dallas recorded its fourteenth consecutive sellout of the 2024 season

FC Dallas visits the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on September 7 from BC Place

Darren Yapi scored a go-ahead goal in second-half stoppage time to help the Colorado Rapids beat FC Dallas 3-2 on Saturday.

Djordje Mihailovic set up the winning goal by lofting a pass over the defense to draw Maarten Paes out of his area and Yapi touched it over the goalkeeper. Mihailovic became the second player (Mark Chung in 2002) in club history to produce at least 10 goals and 10 assists in a single season.

Colorado (13-9-5) has scored 53 goals from just 27 games.

Dallas (9-12-6) played its first MLS game in 45 days due to the Leagues Cup break.

Each team scored in the opening 11 minutes. Dallas scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Zack Steffen spilled a shot and Logan Farrington sent it into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.

Colorado also scored on a rebound from close range five minutes later when Rafael Navarro knocked it in for a 1-all tie.

Petar Musa gave Colorado a 2-1 lead in the 66th and Navarro tied it 10 minutes later with his 14th goal of the season.