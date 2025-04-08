March Madness

Who is Walter Clayton Jr.? Meet Florida's breakout NCAA tournament star

Clayton won the Most Outstanding Player award for his contributions in Florida's run.

By Sanjesh Singh

Clayton Jr.
Walter Clayton Jr. has announced himself to the world.

Florida became men's basketball national champions for the first time since 2007 and the third time in program history.

It might not have been possible without Clayton Jr., the team's star guard who also took home the Most Outstanding Player award for his contributions to Florida's triumph.

Clayton Jr. entered the championship vs. Houston averaging over 18 points a game, which came off the heels of a 34-point Final Four outing vs. Auburn. Though he didn't light up the scoring sheet in the final, his eight assists and general commanding of the game played a key role in the win.

Here's everything to know about Florida's Clayton Jr.:

Who is Walter Clayton Jr.?

Clayton Jr. is a senior guard for the Florida Gators.

How tall is Walter Clayton Jr.?

Clayton Jr. is 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds.

Where is Walter Clayton Jr. from?

Clayton Jr. can be seen as a local hero, as he was born in Sebring, Florida.

Where did Walter Clayton Jr. go to high school?

Clayton Jr. went to Lakes Wales and Bartow, both in Florida.

How old is Walter Clayton Jr.?

Clayton Jr. is 22 years old. He was born on March 6, 2003.

Walter Clayton Jr. stats

Clayton Jr. spent his first two season with the Iona Gaels before shifting to Florida. Here's a look at his career per-game averages, rounded up and down:

  • Points: 15
  • Rebounds: 3
  • Assists: 3
  • Steals: 1
  • Blocks: 1
  • Shooting percentages: 44/39/88
  • Shooting volume: 14/8/4

He spent his first year primarily coming off the bench before developing into Florida's No. 1 option.

Does Walter Clayton Jr. have a child?

Yes, Clayton Jr. and his girlfriend, Tatiyana Burney, welcomed their first child together, daughter Leilani Leigh Clayton, in December 2023.

Who are Walter Clayton Jr.'s parents?

Clayton Jr.'s parents are mom Cherie Quarg and dad Walter Clayton Sr.

Will Walter Clayton Jr. be drafted in the NBA?

Given Clayton Jr.'s statistics and recent NCAA Tournament performances, he projects to be a backup scoring guard in the NBA who can also initiate on the ball while providing support off it.

He could go as high as late in the first round or anywhere in the second.

